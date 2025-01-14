Left Menu

Roaming Tiger in West Bengal Sparks Conservation Efforts

A male tiger that migrated from Jharkhand to West Bengal's Purulia district is being monitored and captured by wildlife authorities. The tiger, previously spotted in Jhargram, has prompted forest officials to install trap cameras and relocate fencing as they track its movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:32 IST
Roaming Tiger in West Bengal Sparks Conservation Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A male tiger that crossed into West Bengal from Jharkhand reached Purulia district early Tuesday, according to officials. The full-grown tiger was last seen in the forests of Kankrajhor in Jhargram district over the past two days, with its most recent sighting in the Raika Hills of Bandwan range in Purulia, informed Chief Conservator of Forests S Kulandaivel.

The efforts to capture the elusive tiger involve relocating nylon fencing from Kankrajhor to Purulia and setting up 40 trap cameras alongside trap-door cages. These measures have been initiated due to fresh pug mark evidence suggesting the tiger's presence in the Raika Hills belt. With the absence of a radio collar on the animal, monitoring its movement is a priority for a dedicated team from the Sundarban Tiger Reserve and forest guards from Jhargram-Bankura.

Residents in the Belpahari-Bandwan belt within a five-kilometer radius have been advised to avoid venturing out after dark to ensure safety. This notification follows a similar incident last month where another tiger, Zeenat, traveled a comparable route from Odisha to West Bengal via Jharkhand. Wildlife experts suggest that the current male tiger could be tracing Zeenat's scent, a behavior typical during mating seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025