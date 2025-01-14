Roaming Tiger in West Bengal Sparks Conservation Efforts

A male tiger that crossed into West Bengal from Jharkhand reached Purulia district early Tuesday, according to officials. The full-grown tiger was last seen in the forests of Kankrajhor in Jhargram district over the past two days, with its most recent sighting in the Raika Hills of Bandwan range in Purulia, informed Chief Conservator of Forests S Kulandaivel.

The efforts to capture the elusive tiger involve relocating nylon fencing from Kankrajhor to Purulia and setting up 40 trap cameras alongside trap-door cages. These measures have been initiated due to fresh pug mark evidence suggesting the tiger's presence in the Raika Hills belt. With the absence of a radio collar on the animal, monitoring its movement is a priority for a dedicated team from the Sundarban Tiger Reserve and forest guards from Jhargram-Bankura.

Residents in the Belpahari-Bandwan belt within a five-kilometer radius have been advised to avoid venturing out after dark to ensure safety. This notification follows a similar incident last month where another tiger, Zeenat, traveled a comparable route from Odisha to West Bengal via Jharkhand. Wildlife experts suggest that the current male tiger could be tracing Zeenat's scent, a behavior typical during mating seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)