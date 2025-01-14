TikTok Exodus: Americans Flock to Xiaohongshu Amid Ban Fears

As fears of a TikTok ban in the U.S. grow, American users are turning to Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media app popular within the Chinese diaspora, as an alternative. Many users, labeled 'TikTok refugees,' are using this move to protest the potential ban resulting from national security concerns.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on whether TikTok must separate from its Chinese parent company ByteDance by January 19 to avoid a U.S. ban. Meanwhile, the hashtag #tiktokrefugee is gaining traction on Xiaohongshu, which recently became the most downloaded free app on Apple's App Store in the U.S.

Xiaohongshu combines e-commerce, short videos, and posting functions, appealing particularly to young women for product recommendations. The app has not only become a new social media home for many Americans but also a platform for cultural exchanges, sparking discussions on censorship and data privacy.

