Revamp of PM's Museum & Library with New Luminaries

The Prime Ministers Museum and Library Society has been reconstituted with additions such as former minister Smriti Irani and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The institution's key decision-making body is led by Prime Minister Modi. The changes come with a five-year term for the new members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society has undergone a revamp, adding several notable figures to its roster, including former Union minister Smriti Irani and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

This reconstitution, ordered by the Ministry of Culture, sees ex-Principal Secretary to the PM, Nripendra Mishra, retaining his position as chairperson for another five-year term, while the society's decision-making body remains under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as vice-president.

Joining the society are several distinguished individuals such as former NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, retired Army officer Syed Ata Hasnain, and others. The Executive Council of the PMML has similarly been refreshed, with terms lasting up to five years. New entrants, like Sanjeev Sanyal, Chamu Krishna Shastry, and archaeologist K K Mohammad, further enhance the institution's prestigious profile.

