PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi Visit: Unveiling Developmental Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Friday to unveil and lay the foundation stones for 44 projects costing Rs 3,880 crore. Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma revealed that the projects, including 130 drinking water initiatives, 100 new Anganwadi centers, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college, aim to bolster rural development.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a transit hostel and police barracks, as well as four rural roads. Focusing on urban development, Modi plans to open projects at Shastri Ghat and Samne Ghat, along with beautification efforts by the Railways and Varanasi Development Authority. For power infrastructure, foundation stones will be laid for projects valued at Rs 2,250 crore, including 15 new substations and 1,500 km of new power lines.

Ensuring security, Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal, ADG Security Raghuveer Lal, and other officials have put in place a robust security protocol involving 4,000 police, paramilitary, and PAC personnel. Surveillance will be heightened with CCTV and drones, and crowd management measures, including rooftop deployment and strict adherence to PM's protocol, will be enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)