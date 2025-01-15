Left Menu

Inspiring Cadets: Atishi's Vision for Youth Empowerment at Republic Day Camp

Chief Minister Atishi commended NCC cadets for their discipline and patriotism at the Republic Day Camp 2025. She emphasized the role of youth in addressing national challenges and ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, and safety. Atishi also honored freedom fighters and stressed the importance of discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:20 IST
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Atishi visited the Republic Day Camp 2025, commending the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets for their discipline and patriotism. Addressing the gathering, she highlighted how the cadets' dedication instilled confidence in the nation's future. According to an official statement, Atishi declared, "Our youth, with their innovative ideas, enthusiasm, and energy, have the capability to address every challenge facing the country."

During her visit, Atishi toured the Flag Area and Hall of Fame, where cadets presented working models of military equipment. The event also featured a cultural program celebrating India's heritage. Reflecting on Republic Day, Atishi mentioned that India adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950, securing equality for all citizens. She paid homage to freedom fighters, highlighting Bhagat Singh's sacrifice at the young age of 23.

Atishi praised the cadets' commitment in today's digital age, acknowledging the challenges faced by youth. Despite distractions and cold weather, the cadets' participation exemplified vital discipline and training necessary for success in life, she remarked.

