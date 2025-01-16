Saif Ali Khan Survives Intruder Attack: A Close Brush with Danger

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder wielding a knife during an alleged burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence early Thursday morning. Khan, who is 54, was taken to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery. He is currently recovering, according to his representatives, who described the incident as an attempted burglary.

The intruder fled the scene following the attack, which occurred at approximately 2:30 am at Khan's home in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra. As of now, no arrests have been made, with a senior police official confirming an ongoing investigation.

The incident has sparked concerns about safety for high-profile individuals in the city, with public figures criticizing the current state of law and order. Khan, known for roles in films like 'Omkara' and 'Dil Chahta Hai', is recovering, and his family has expressed gratitude for the support received.

