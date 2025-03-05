Left Menu

Goa Turmoil: Bollywood Actor Ayesha Takia's Family Caught in Public Scuffle

Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia claimed her family was harassed in Goa, after her husband Abu Farhan Azmi faced legal charges following a public altercation in Candolim. Goa police filed a complaint against Farhan Azmi, alleging peace disturbance. Takia asserts they contacted police first and has video evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:22 IST
Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia has claimed that her family was subjected to severe harassment in Goa, following her husband Abu Farhan Azmi's involvement in a public altercation at Candolim village in North Goa. The incident led to a police complaint against Azmi, citing disturbance of peace.

According to Takia, her husband was the one who initially called the police for help after their family felt intimidated by a mob. She described the ordeal as 'a night of horror', while accusing local goons of targeting her family due to regional biases.

Furthermore, Takia mentioned that her family possesses video evidence, including CCTV footage, which they plan to present to authorities. Inspector Paresh Naik confirmed the scuffle involved Farhan Azmi, noting his claim of carrying a licensed firearm. The case against Azmi and others has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

