Goa Turmoil: Former Bollywood Actor Speaks Out on Clash
Ayesha Takia claims her husband, Abu Farhan Azmi, was unjustly booked after a Candolim altercation. Goa police allege he disturbed peace, while Takia shares evidence of bullying, emphasizing justice. Amidst tensions linked to Maharashtra, the incident highlights a communal divide and questions law enforcement's role.
An altercation at a Candolim supermarket in north Goa has sparked controversy, with Ayesha Takia, a former Bollywood actor, alleging bias and misconduct by the local police. Her husband, Abu Farhan Azmi, and son reportedly faced bullying linked to their Maharashtra roots.
The incident followed a complaint filed by the Goa police against Azmi and others for disturbing the peace. Takia argued that Azmi was the one who had called police help, yet found himself on the receiving end of charges.
Amidst rising tensions between Goa residents and Maharashtrian visitors, Takia is determined to seek justice, claiming to have video evidence to present to authorities. The case raises questions about communal biases and policing in Goa.
