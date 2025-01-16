Reviving Democracy: 'Emergency' Film Sparks Critical History Lesson

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for educating future generations on the Emergency period, which he termed a dark chapter in Indian history marked by the suppression of constitutional rights and mass jailings.

At a special screening of the film 'Emergency', Fadnavis pointed out that lakhs of citizens and leaders were imprisoned during this period, highlighting the film's portrayal of these events. He urged that the history of the Emergency be taught to preserve democracy.

The film, by BJP MP Kangna Ranaut, features her as Indira Gandhi, exploring not just the 21-month Emergency but also other critical events like the 1971 war. Fadnavis recalled his personal connection to this period and underscored the film's importance in raising awareness about the past atrocities.

