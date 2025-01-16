Left Menu

Reviving Democracy: 'Emergency' Film Sparks Critical History Lesson

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes the importance of educating future generations about the Emergency period, a dark chapter in Indian history. Following a film screening, he highlights the importance of understanding this era to keep democracy alive in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:25 IST
Reviving Democracy: 'Emergency' Film Sparks Critical History Lesson
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for educating future generations on the Emergency period, which he termed a dark chapter in Indian history marked by the suppression of constitutional rights and mass jailings.

At a special screening of the film 'Emergency', Fadnavis pointed out that lakhs of citizens and leaders were imprisoned during this period, highlighting the film's portrayal of these events. He urged that the history of the Emergency be taught to preserve democracy.

The film, by BJP MP Kangna Ranaut, features her as Indira Gandhi, exploring not just the 21-month Emergency but also other critical events like the 1971 war. Fadnavis recalled his personal connection to this period and underscored the film's importance in raising awareness about the past atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025