Drake Fights Defamation Claims; Thrills Await at BAFTA 2025

The latest in entertainment unveils Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group for defamation linked to a Kendrick Lamar song, claiming harm to his reputation and safety. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recovers from a stabbing incident. BAFTA 2025 nominations highlight the papal thriller 'Conclave' with an impressive 12 nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:30 IST
In today's entertainment news, Canadian musician Drake has initiated legal action against his longtime label, Universal Music Group, over a defamation case. The dispute centers on the promotion of Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us,' which Drake claims falsely portrays him as a pedophile, compromising his safety and reputation.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is reportedly recovering well after a violent intrusion at his home led to multiple stab injuries. Following surgery, the 54-year-old actor is said to be on the path to a full recovery, according to his medical team.

Shifting to the world of cinema, the nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were unveiled this Wednesday. The papal thriller 'Conclave' emerged as a frontrunner, earning an impressive 12 nominations, including those for best film, director Edward Berger, and leading actor Ralph Fiennes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

