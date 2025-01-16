Drake Fights Defamation Claims; Thrills Await at BAFTA 2025

In today's entertainment news, Canadian musician Drake has initiated legal action against his longtime label, Universal Music Group, over a defamation case. The dispute centers on the promotion of Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us,' which Drake claims falsely portrays him as a pedophile, compromising his safety and reputation.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is reportedly recovering well after a violent intrusion at his home led to multiple stab injuries. Following surgery, the 54-year-old actor is said to be on the path to a full recovery, according to his medical team.

Shifting to the world of cinema, the nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were unveiled this Wednesday. The papal thriller 'Conclave' emerged as a frontrunner, earning an impressive 12 nominations, including those for best film, director Edward Berger, and leading actor Ralph Fiennes.

(With inputs from agencies.)