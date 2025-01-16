Left Menu

Strategic Dialogues: India-Singapore Partnerts for Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to discuss various aspects of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on futuristic sectors, such as semiconductors and digitalisation, as well as cooperation in industry, infrastructure, and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:39 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, to discuss enhancing the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This meeting underscored cooperation in cutting-edge sectors crucial for future development.

Prime Minister Modi communicated that their discussions extensively covered futuristic domains, including semiconductors, digitalisation, and skilling. The talks not only embraced these progressive areas but also explored ways to bolster connectivity between the two nations.

Alongside these technological dialogues, the leaders discussed efforts to enhance cooperation in industry, infrastructure, and culture, reflecting a broad commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Shanmugaratnam's visit to India also included talks with President Droupadi Murmu.

