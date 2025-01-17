Left Menu

Bollywood Unites in Support as Saif Ali Khan Recovers from Harrowing Attack

The Indian film industry rallied around Saif Ali Khan after a violent attack at his Bandra home. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor requested privacy as Saif, recovering at Lilavati Hospital from serious stab wounds, undergoes surgery and is closely monitored by doctors.

Actor Arjun Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian film industry has expressed its unwavering support for Saif Ali Khan following a shocking incident at his Bandra residence. On Thursday, Saif sustained severe stab wounds after an intruder confronted him in his home, leading to an altercation as he tried to protect those around him.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif's wife, took to Instagram to address the invasive attention their family has been receiving. She highlighted the toll constant scrutiny takes on their safety and well-being, urging fans and media to respect their privacy as they navigate this difficult time. Arjun Kapoor also echoed the call for privacy.

Saif was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a knife lodged in his spine. The procedure was successful in repairing his thoracic spinal cord. Though Saif is now out of danger, doctors remain vigilant in monitoring his recovery. The Bollywood community continues to rally around the family in their time of need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

