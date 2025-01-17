Left Menu

Bollywood Stunned: Saif Ali Khan Survives Violent Home Invasion

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home, sustaining serious injuries. The incident early Thursday morning required emergency surgery. Fellow actor Sonu Sood condemned the act, highlighting a need for increased vigilance. The police investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:09 IST
Bollywood Stunned: Saif Ali Khan Survives Violent Home Invasion
Sonu Sood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a violent home invasion at his 11th-floor Bandra residence early Thursday morning. The attack, which occurred around 2:30 a.m., left Khan with severe injuries, necessitating emergency surgery.

Actor Sonu Sood, addressing the media, expressed his dismay over the incident, stating, "Mumbai is generally a safe city, but events like this are alarming and remind us to be vigilant. Building security staff must enhance their alertness." In response to the attack, several Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for Khan.

The assailant reportedly confronted Khan's maid before escalating the situation, leading to a struggle during which Khan was stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where a surgical team performed emergency surgery to extract a 2.5-inch knife from his spine. The actor suffered a significant injury to his thoracic spinal cord.

While Saif Ali Khan is currently stable and out of immediate danger, medical professionals continue to monitor his recovery. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police initiated an investigation, calling Khan's staff for questioning. Authorities have yet to make any arrests, with the investigation still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025