Bollywood Stunned: Saif Ali Khan Survives Violent Home Invasion

In a shocking incident, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a violent home invasion at his 11th-floor Bandra residence early Thursday morning. The attack, which occurred around 2:30 a.m., left Khan with severe injuries, necessitating emergency surgery.

Actor Sonu Sood, addressing the media, expressed his dismay over the incident, stating, "Mumbai is generally a safe city, but events like this are alarming and remind us to be vigilant. Building security staff must enhance their alertness." In response to the attack, several Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for Khan.

The assailant reportedly confronted Khan's maid before escalating the situation, leading to a struggle during which Khan was stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where a surgical team performed emergency surgery to extract a 2.5-inch knife from his spine. The actor suffered a significant injury to his thoracic spinal cord.

While Saif Ali Khan is currently stable and out of immediate danger, medical professionals continue to monitor his recovery. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police initiated an investigation, calling Khan's staff for questioning. Authorities have yet to make any arrests, with the investigation still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)