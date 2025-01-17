Parliament Shuts Bar Amid Drink Spiking Probe

In a significant security reassessment, Britain's parliament has announced the closure of Strangers' Bar, following an incident of alleged drink spiking currently being investigated by police. The bar, located within the Palace of Westminster, is frequented by members of parliament and other parliamentary staff.

A spokesperson for UK parliament stated that the incident was reported in early January, and the safety of everyone on the premises remains a top priority. The Metropolitan Police Service is handling the investigation, having received the initial reports of the alleged spiking on January 7th.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that the victim, reportedly a female parliamentary researcher, is receiving support, although no arrests have been made thus far. Drink spiking constitutes a notable crime in Britain, with numerous unreported cases annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)