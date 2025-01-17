Left Menu

Parliament Shuts Bar Amid Drink Spiking Probe

Britain's parliament will close Strangers' Bar for security reassessment following an alleged drink spiking incident under investigation. Open to lawmakers and select staff, it is a popular social spot. Police have confirmed the investigation is ongoing with no arrests made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:27 IST
Parliament Shuts Bar Amid Drink Spiking Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant security reassessment, Britain's parliament has announced the closure of Strangers' Bar, following an incident of alleged drink spiking currently being investigated by police. The bar, located within the Palace of Westminster, is frequented by members of parliament and other parliamentary staff.

A spokesperson for UK parliament stated that the incident was reported in early January, and the safety of everyone on the premises remains a top priority. The Metropolitan Police Service is handling the investigation, having received the initial reports of the alleged spiking on January 7th.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that the victim, reportedly a female parliamentary researcher, is receiving support, although no arrests have been made thus far. Drink spiking constitutes a notable crime in Britain, with numerous unreported cases annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025