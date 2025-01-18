Entertainment Icons: Farewell & Performances

In a tragic loss for the filmmaking world, David Lynch, known for his Oscar-nominated films and the revolutionary TV series 'Twin Peaks,' has passed away at 78. His family shared the somber news, emphasizing the substantial void left by his departure.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during a burglary attempt, according to local Mumbai police, who continue to search for the assailant. Khan, now out of danger, recovers from injuries to his spine, neck, and hands.

A star-studded lineup, including Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, will perform at wildfire relief concerts in Los Angeles, while British actor Joan Plowright, famed for her acclaimed performances and awards, has died at 95. In other news, Coldplay partners with Mukesh Ambani's venture for a concert livestream in India.

