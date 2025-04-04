Left Menu

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa's Asian operations are under pressure due to competition from Chinese airlines that bypass Russian airspace, despite strong demand between Europe and China. The Chinese carriers' increased capacity and strategic routes are causing a drop in Lufthansa’s yields in Asia, prompting the airline to seek cost-cutting measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 05:44 IST
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Competition from Chinese airlines, which continue to fly over Russia despite the ongoing conflict, is impacting Lufthansa's business in Asia. Although demand between Europe and China remains strong, overcapacity from Chinese carriers is hurting profitability, according to Lufthansa's Vice President Asia Pacific, Felipe Bonifatti.

This trend has been observed since the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, with Chinese airlines gaining a larger share of China's international air traffic. Meanwhile, Lufthansa and other non-Chinese carriers face the challenge of increased travel costs due to rerouting around Russian airspace.

Efforts to address these challenges include discussions with Air China about capacity management. Yet, Lufthansa is focusing on maintaining operational stability amidst delivery delays of new aircraft, while continuing to prioritize cost-efficiency in its Asia-Pacific operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025