Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis, the leading U.S. law firm in terms of revenue, is negotiating with the White House to evade an executive order like those imposed on several competitors, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This development is part of President Trump's effort to exert pressure on legal foes. Some prominent firms have brokered agreements with the government to avoid interventions designed to limit their federal engagements, while Kirkland & Ellis, along with the White House, has remained unavailable for immediate comment.

Trump has already implemented executive orders impacting five firms and finalized settlements requiring others to invest in approved projects and avoid diversity initiatives. Moreover, three law firms are legally challenging these orders, highlighting a growing rift in the legal sector regarding responses to Trump's strategies. The President has mainly focused on firms linked to legal adversaries and those challenging his administration's policies.

