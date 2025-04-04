Left Menu

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis is in discussions with the White House to prevent an executive order against them, as President Trump targets legal firms perceived as adversaries. This follows orders affecting other law firms, some of which are settling with the federal government to support specific projects and shun diversity programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 05:36 IST
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kirkland & Ellis, the leading U.S. law firm in terms of revenue, is negotiating with the White House to evade an executive order like those imposed on several competitors, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This development is part of President Trump's effort to exert pressure on legal foes. Some prominent firms have brokered agreements with the government to avoid interventions designed to limit their federal engagements, while Kirkland & Ellis, along with the White House, has remained unavailable for immediate comment.

Trump has already implemented executive orders impacting five firms and finalized settlements requiring others to invest in approved projects and avoid diversity initiatives. Moreover, three law firms are legally challenging these orders, highlighting a growing rift in the legal sector regarding responses to Trump's strategies. The President has mainly focused on firms linked to legal adversaries and those challenging his administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025