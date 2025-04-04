Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties
Kirkland & Ellis is in discussions with the White House to prevent an executive order against them, as President Trump targets legal firms perceived as adversaries. This follows orders affecting other law firms, some of which are settling with the federal government to support specific projects and shun diversity programs.
Kirkland & Ellis, the leading U.S. law firm in terms of revenue, is negotiating with the White House to evade an executive order like those imposed on several competitors, according to the Wall Street Journal.
This development is part of President Trump's effort to exert pressure on legal foes. Some prominent firms have brokered agreements with the government to avoid interventions designed to limit their federal engagements, while Kirkland & Ellis, along with the White House, has remained unavailable for immediate comment.
Trump has already implemented executive orders impacting five firms and finalized settlements requiring others to invest in approved projects and avoid diversity initiatives. Moreover, three law firms are legally challenging these orders, highlighting a growing rift in the legal sector regarding responses to Trump's strategies. The President has mainly focused on firms linked to legal adversaries and those challenging his administration's policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kirkland
- Ellis
- White House
- executive order
- law firm
- Trump
- revenue
- settlement
- legal services
- diversity