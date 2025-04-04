White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

In a significant shakeup, at least six officials from the White House National Security Council have been dismissed or reassigned in what marks the first major reshuffle of Donald Trump's second presidency. This upheaval follows significant geopolitical developments, including the imposition of global tariffs and ongoing negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The reasons behind the dismissals remain unclear. Some sources suggest concerns over media leaks and interventionist views not aligned with Trump's allies. Notably, right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who recently met with Trump, reportedly provided a list of perceived disloyal staff to the president.

Among the officials dismissed are senior directors David Feith, Brian Walsh, and Thomas Boodry. Trump's comments on the matter were brief, acknowledging the dismissals without providing details. The full impact on foreign policy from this national security purge remains uncertain, with little overlap in the fired staff's portfolios.

