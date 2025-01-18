Entertainment World Mourns as Icons Depart, Concert Scene Thrives

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of two iconic figures. David Lynch, known for his surreal films and co-creating the TV series 'Twin Peaks,' has died at 78. His death was announced by his family, leaving a profound void in the arts community.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after being stabbed in a burglary attempt at his Mumbai home. The assailant remains at large. Despite the severity of his injuries, doctors confirm that Khan is no longer in danger.

On a brighter note, a stellar lineup of artists including Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga are set to perform at wildfire relief concerts in Los Angeles. In India, Coldplay will partner with Mukesh Ambani's venture to livestream their concert from Ahmedabad, bringing global music to Indian audiences.

