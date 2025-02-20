Lady Gaga Steers Clear of Reality TV, Teases New Album 'Mayhem'
Lady Gaga has no interest in joining reality TV, despite past cameos and tributes on shows like 'The Real Housewives'. Meanwhile, she's thrilling fans with the announcement of her seventh studio album, 'Mayhem', set for release in March 2025, featuring singles like 'Disease' and 'Abracadabra'.
In a recent interview, pop sensation Lady Gaga made it clear that reality TV is not her calling. Despite her captivating stage presence and penchant for bold fashion, the singer unequivocally stated she has no interest in joining shows like 'The Real Housewives' as reported by People. When asked if she'd consider being a 'Real Housewife', Gaga delivered a firm "No."
Though Lady Gaga has expressed reservations about reality television, she is no stranger to its world, having made a brief appearance on 'The Hills' in 2008. During the fifth episode of Season 4, she performed at a small gathering clad in an eye-catching full-body, leather-like catsuit, paired with gold chains and a vibrant scarf wrapped around her hair. The performance remains a memorable moment for fans of the series.
In other news, Lady Gaga has unveiled the track list for her eagerly awaited seventh studio album, 'Mayhem', which signifies a return to her pop roots. This album, set to release on March 7, 2025, includes existing hits 'Disease' and 'Die with a Smile', alongside the new track 'Abracadabra'. The music video for 'Abracadabra' made a spectacular debut during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards, creating a buzz among eager fans.
