Intruder Attacks Bollywood's Saif Ali Khan
A Bangladeshi national has been arrested for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence. Unaware it was a celebrity's home, the attacker intended to commit theft. The accused had been living in India under a false identity. Khan underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was apprehended by Mumbai police on Sunday for allegedly stabbing renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence.
According to preliminary investigations, the intruder aimed to commit theft without realizing it was a star's home. The assailant was caught at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.
Khan, aged 54, underwent emergency surgery after the attack and is recovering well, with expected discharge from Lilavati Hospital soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saif Ali Khan
- stabbing
- actor
- Mumbai
- Bangladeshi
- robbery
- thief
- celebrity
- Bollywood
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Dwarka District Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshis
Fugitive Nabbed: 14-Year Search Ends for Delhi Robbery Suspect
Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of 'Daylight Robbery' Amid Fare Hikes
Heist Thwarted with Spice: Delhi Showroom Robbery Drama