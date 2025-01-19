Intruder Attacks Bollywood's Saif Ali Khan

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was apprehended by Mumbai police on Sunday for allegedly stabbing renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence.

According to preliminary investigations, the intruder aimed to commit theft without realizing it was a star's home. The assailant was caught at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

Khan, aged 54, underwent emergency surgery after the attack and is recovering well, with expected discharge from Lilavati Hospital soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)