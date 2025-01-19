Left Menu

Intruder Attacks Bollywood's Saif Ali Khan

A Bangladeshi national has been arrested for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence. Unaware it was a celebrity's home, the attacker intended to commit theft. The accused had been living in India under a false identity. Khan underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was apprehended by Mumbai police on Sunday for allegedly stabbing renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence.

According to preliminary investigations, the intruder aimed to commit theft without realizing it was a star's home. The assailant was caught at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

Khan, aged 54, underwent emergency surgery after the attack and is recovering well, with expected discharge from Lilavati Hospital soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

