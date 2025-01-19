President Murmu to Honor Icons with Srimanta Sankardeva Award

President Droupadi Murmu is set to grace a special ceremony in Guwahati this April, where she will confer the esteemed Srimanta Sankardeva award to notable individuals excelling in fields like literature, art, culture, and journalism.

The announcement came after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the President, who accepted the invitation to honor figures who have made significant contributions at both national and international levels. Sarma expressed his gratitude on social media, emphasizing the event's importance.

Established in 1986, the award pays tribute to the values of the revered Assamese saint Srimanta Sankardeva, aiming to inspire the masses through the recognition of talent. Recipients receive a cash prize, a citation, a gold medal, a shawl, and a robe.

(With inputs from agencies.)