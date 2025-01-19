Left Menu

President Murmu to Honor Icons with Srimanta Sankardeva Award

President Droupadi Murmu will be attending a special ceremony in Guwahati to present the Srimanta Sankardeva award to distinguished figures in literature, art, culture, and journalism. The award, named after Assamese saint Srimanta Sankardeva, has been given since 1986 and aims to inspire through his ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:43 IST
President Murmu to Honor Icons with Srimanta Sankardeva Award
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to grace a special ceremony in Guwahati this April, where she will confer the esteemed Srimanta Sankardeva award to notable individuals excelling in fields like literature, art, culture, and journalism.

The announcement came after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the President, who accepted the invitation to honor figures who have made significant contributions at both national and international levels. Sarma expressed his gratitude on social media, emphasizing the event's importance.

Established in 1986, the award pays tribute to the values of the revered Assamese saint Srimanta Sankardeva, aiming to inspire the masses through the recognition of talent. Recipients receive a cash prize, a citation, a gold medal, a shawl, and a robe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025