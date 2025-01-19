Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to Feature Stunning Bronze Murals and 3D Sculptures
A meeting of the Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee concluded with plans to install bronze murals and 3D sculptures at the temple. Artifacts depicting scenes from Lord Ram's life are to be rapidly installed. A practical assessment and expert consultations on mural art and 3D installation were held.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee wrapped up its two-day meeting on Sunday, focusing on the artistic elements of the temple's interiors. Chairman Nripendra Mishra and committee members surveyed ongoing works.
The main highlight was the decision to install bronze murals and 3D sculptures that portray scenes from the life of Lord Ram. Plans for measurements and preparations have been finalized with a swift implementation expected, Mishra stated.
Expert discussions on mural art and 3D installations were held, ensuring the aesthetic adds substantial cultural value to the temple's lower plinth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Crane Trolley Accident on Bridge Construction Site
New Westgate Bus Station Construction Begins: A Step Towards Better Transit for Auckland
Mumbai Relaxes Construction Ban Amid Improved Air Quality
Porotherm Smart Bricks: Leading the Way in Sustainable Construction
UAE's Strategic Role in Post-War Gaza Reconstruction