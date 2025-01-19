Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to Feature Stunning Bronze Murals and 3D Sculptures

The Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee wrapped up its two-day meeting on Sunday, focusing on the artistic elements of the temple's interiors. Chairman Nripendra Mishra and committee members surveyed ongoing works.

The main highlight was the decision to install bronze murals and 3D sculptures that portray scenes from the life of Lord Ram. Plans for measurements and preparations have been finalized with a swift implementation expected, Mishra stated.

Expert discussions on mural art and 3D installations were held, ensuring the aesthetic adds substantial cultural value to the temple's lower plinth.

(With inputs from agencies.)