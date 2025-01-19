Left Menu

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to Feature Stunning Bronze Murals and 3D Sculptures

A meeting of the Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee concluded with plans to install bronze murals and 3D sculptures at the temple. Artifacts depicting scenes from Lord Ram's life are to be rapidly installed. A practical assessment and expert consultations on mural art and 3D installation were held.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:28 IST
Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to Feature Stunning Bronze Murals and 3D Sculptures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee wrapped up its two-day meeting on Sunday, focusing on the artistic elements of the temple's interiors. Chairman Nripendra Mishra and committee members surveyed ongoing works.

The main highlight was the decision to install bronze murals and 3D sculptures that portray scenes from the life of Lord Ram. Plans for measurements and preparations have been finalized with a swift implementation expected, Mishra stated.

Expert discussions on mural art and 3D installations were held, ensuring the aesthetic adds substantial cultural value to the temple's lower plinth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025