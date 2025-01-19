Left Menu

Manohar Lal Khattar's Spiritual Pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh. Welcomed by UP Minister AK Sharma, Khattar visited various spiritual leaders and sites, including Sangam Ghat and Kashini Ashram. He also met former president Ram Nath Kovind and plans to take a holy dip in the Ganga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:41 IST
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrived in Prayagraj on Sunday to partake in the grand spiritual gathering of the Maha Kumbh. He was greeted at the airport by Uttar Pradesh's Energy and Urban Development Minister, AK Sharma.

Khattar proceeded to the Circuit House and later visited the Sangam Ghat, where he received blessings from Juna Akhada's religious head, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj. The influential political figure also visited Kashini Ashram to seek blessings from Guru Sarananand Maharaj.

During his visit, Khattar was accompanied by Sharma, and also met former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. The minister is expected to culminate his visit with a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

