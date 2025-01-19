Manohar Lal Khattar's Spiritual Pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrived in Prayagraj on Sunday to partake in the grand spiritual gathering of the Maha Kumbh. He was greeted at the airport by Uttar Pradesh's Energy and Urban Development Minister, AK Sharma.

Khattar proceeded to the Circuit House and later visited the Sangam Ghat, where he received blessings from Juna Akhada's religious head, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj. The influential political figure also visited Kashini Ashram to seek blessings from Guru Sarananand Maharaj.

During his visit, Khattar was accompanied by Sharma, and also met former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. The minister is expected to culminate his visit with a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)