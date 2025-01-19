Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela: Swift Response Prevents Disaster

A fire caused by a cylinder blast at the Maha Kumbh Mela injured one person and destroyed 18 tents. Authorities quickly controlled the blaze, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site. Measures are being taken to prevent future incidents, and displaced individuals are being assisted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:26 IST
Blaze Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela: Swift Response Prevents Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A destructive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday afternoon due to a cylinder explosion, officials report. The incident injured one person and engulfed 18 tents in smoke in Sector 19 of the fairgrounds.

Swift action by 15 fire tenders under one hour successfully brought the blaze under control. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the scene to oversee rescue efforts and ensure preventive measures were implemented to avert future accidents.

Although no lives were lost, the unfortunate event highlighted the need for heightened safety protocols. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern over the incident, speaking directly with Adityanath to discuss ongoing relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025