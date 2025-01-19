Blaze Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela: Swift Response Prevents Disaster
A fire caused by a cylinder blast at the Maha Kumbh Mela injured one person and destroyed 18 tents. Authorities quickly controlled the blaze, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site. Measures are being taken to prevent future incidents, and displaced individuals are being assisted.
A destructive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday afternoon due to a cylinder explosion, officials report. The incident injured one person and engulfed 18 tents in smoke in Sector 19 of the fairgrounds.
Swift action by 15 fire tenders under one hour successfully brought the blaze under control. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the scene to oversee rescue efforts and ensure preventive measures were implemented to avert future accidents.
Although no lives were lost, the unfortunate event highlighted the need for heightened safety protocols. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern over the incident, speaking directly with Adityanath to discuss ongoing relief operations.
With inputs from agencies.
