How AI is Revolutionizing the Film Industry: Perspectives from Bhumi Pednekar
Actor and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar advocates for the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking to democratize the industry, making it more accessible and inclusive. At the WEF Annual Meeting, she emphasized AI's potential to reduce costs, promote diverse narratives, and create a safer environment for marginalized groups.
Actor and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar is championing the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the filmmaking industry. Speaking at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, Pednekar highlighted how AI could democratize filmmaking, expanding access and improving industry standards for marginalized communities.
Pednekar shared insights from her impactful film "Toilet Ek Prem Katha," which tackled social issues like open defecation and gender disparity. She envisions AI enhancing storytelling by adapting films for global audiences, regardless of language or region, while also reducing production costs and supporting diverse narratives.
She noted that AI could automate unbiased casting and compensation processes, making the industry safer and more inclusive. Among other young global leaders at the forum, Ronit Avni advocated for investing in African talent to further global development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
