Triumph of Resilience: 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' Brings Iran's Struggles to the Silver Screen

'The Seed of the Sacred Fig', an Iranian film by Mohammad Rasoulof, delves into family and authority amid Tehran's turmoil. It's Germany's Oscar entry and a Cannes prizewinner. This gripping story combines real protests with fiction, showcasing defiance against repression through a judge's evolving crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An acclaimed Iranian film, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, is set to premiere in Indian theatres on January 24. The film, Germany’s official entry for the best international feature at the upcoming Oscars, will be presented in Persian with English subtitles by Impact Films.

With a backdrop of nationwide protests, the film echoes Iran’s societal unrest, sparked by a young woman’s tragic death. It follows Iman, a judge facing a moral quandary as his family gets involved in the city’s upheaval. The gripping narrative unfolds into a tale of paranoia and resilience, questioning familial and authoritative bonds.

Produced by Run Way Pictures and Parallel45, the film is regarded as a testament to defiance and artistic expression. It uses real protest footage, highlighting continued resistance to repression. With recent accolades including a Cannes jury prize and Golden Globe nomination, Rasoulof, now exiled in Germany, presents an evocative story of courage.

