Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding the Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan Unfolds

The Mumbai police are investigating a knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. On January 16, the actor was attacked in his Bandra apartment. Police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, for the crime. Fingerprints were collected as evidence in the ongoing probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:33 IST
Mystery Surrounding the Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have made significant progress in their investigation into the recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. According to authorities, the attack took place on January 16 in Khan's upscale Bandra residence, where the actor was stabbed multiple times, leading to a necessary surgical intervention.

Main suspect in the case, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, has been apprehended. Fakir, who is of Bangladeshi origin and was living illegally in India under the alias Vijay Das, is now in police custody. His fingerprints, matching those found at the crime scene, have strengthened the case against him.

The Crime Branch and forensic experts have been working assiduously, collecting fingerprints from the crime scene, which include key areas such as the bathroom window and duct shaft where the accused allegedly entered and exited Khan's apartment. The suspect's connection to a local housekeeping agency and his five-month stay in Mumbai are also under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025