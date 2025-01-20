Mystery Surrounding the Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan Unfolds

The Mumbai police have made significant progress in their investigation into the recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. According to authorities, the attack took place on January 16 in Khan's upscale Bandra residence, where the actor was stabbed multiple times, leading to a necessary surgical intervention.

Main suspect in the case, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, has been apprehended. Fakir, who is of Bangladeshi origin and was living illegally in India under the alias Vijay Das, is now in police custody. His fingerprints, matching those found at the crime scene, have strengthened the case against him.

The Crime Branch and forensic experts have been working assiduously, collecting fingerprints from the crime scene, which include key areas such as the bathroom window and duct shaft where the accused allegedly entered and exited Khan's apartment. The suspect's connection to a local housekeeping agency and his five-month stay in Mumbai are also under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)