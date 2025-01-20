Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan On The Road to Recovery After Frightening Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan is recuperating at Lilavati Hospital following a knife attack at his residence. Sister Saba Pataudi shared updates about his positive recovery on Instagram. The attacker, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, has been apprehended. Kareena Kapoor Khan requested privacy during this challenging period for the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:35 IST
Actor Saif Ali Khan and his family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital after being attacked with a knife at his Bandra residence on January 16. Saba Pataudi, his sister, expressed relief on social media, noting his optimistic approach and steady recovery.

Saba shared her experience of seeing Saif post-incident and mentioned her own trivial injury, drawing parallels to playful past injuries. The attack suspect, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, was caught in Thane, and police confirmed his origins from Bangladesh's Jhalokati district.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif's partner, appealed for privacy from fans and the press, emphasizing the strain of public intrigue in this distressing time. She stressed the need for personal space to process the incident and assure family safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

