Punjab '95 Postponed: A Story of Justice and Memory

Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated movie, 'Punjab '95,' will not be released on February 7 as initially announced, the actor confirmed in a recent statement.

The film, which depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was set for a global release next month, except in India. Khalra's relentless fight for justice and his investigations into human rights abuses during the period of Punjab's militancy are highlighted in the movie.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film features a notable cast, including Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky. Despite being scheduled for a world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, 'Punjab '95' was unexpectedly removed from the lineup, leaving audiences awaiting further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)