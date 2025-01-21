Left Menu

Punjab '95 Postponed: A Story of Justice and Memory

Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Punjab '95', based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, won't release on February 7 as planned. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film explores Khalra's fight for human rights during Punjab's militant period. Its premiere at TIFF 2023 was canceled without explanation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:04 IST
Punjab '95 Postponed: A Story of Justice and Memory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated movie, 'Punjab '95,' will not be released on February 7 as initially announced, the actor confirmed in a recent statement.

The film, which depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was set for a global release next month, except in India. Khalra's relentless fight for justice and his investigations into human rights abuses during the period of Punjab's militancy are highlighted in the movie.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film features a notable cast, including Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky. Despite being scheduled for a world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, 'Punjab '95' was unexpectedly removed from the lineup, leaving audiences awaiting further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025