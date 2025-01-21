Left Menu

Kashmir's Icy Embrace: Snowfall and Temperature Changes in Chillai-Kalan

Kashmir's Gulmarg and Sonamarg resorts experienced fresh snowfall, causing a rise in minimum temperatures across the valley and some relief from severe cold. The meteorological department predicts light rains and snow in the coming days as 'Chillai-Kalan,' the coldest winter phase, continues with increased chances of snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kashmir's picturesque locations, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, recently witnessed a fresh snowfall, offering residents an improved minimum temperature and relief from the intense cold. According to officials, other areas at higher elevations also experienced snow overnight.

The Srinagar-Leh national highway's Zojila axis reported snowfall, coinciding with Kashmir's traditional 'Chillai-Kalan' period. This phase, the harshest in Kashmir's winter, began on December 21 and heightens snowfall possibilities.

The meteorological department forecasts light rain or snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated precipitation later. Last night's temperatures rose, with Srinagar seeing 1°C compared to the previous night's -3.2°C, while Gulmarg also reported slightly warmer conditions.

