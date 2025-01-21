Kashmir's Icy Embrace: Snowfall and Temperature Changes in Chillai-Kalan

Kashmir's picturesque locations, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, recently witnessed a fresh snowfall, offering residents an improved minimum temperature and relief from the intense cold. According to officials, other areas at higher elevations also experienced snow overnight.

The Srinagar-Leh national highway's Zojila axis reported snowfall, coinciding with Kashmir's traditional 'Chillai-Kalan' period. This phase, the harshest in Kashmir's winter, began on December 21 and heightens snowfall possibilities.

The meteorological department forecasts light rain or snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated precipitation later. Last night's temperatures rose, with Srinagar seeing 1°C compared to the previous night's -3.2°C, while Gulmarg also reported slightly warmer conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)