India Braces for Intense Heat Waves as March Temperatures Soar

India is on alert as the meteorological department forecasts a hotter-than-usual March, accompanied by numerous heat wave days. This marks the early onset of summer across the nation.

During a virtual press conference, D Sivandanda Pai, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, emphasized the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures for March for most areas, sparing only the southernmost parts of Peninsular India. He indicated a potential for comparatively cooler temperatures in these southern areas.

The warning follows India's record-high February temperatures—marking the hottest February since 1901. This climatic shift, with February's mean temperature at 22.04 degrees Celsius, poses concerns for agriculture, particularly wheat crops, despite the prevalent cultivation of heat-resistant varieties. Reduced rainfall further exacerbates these conditions, as February saw only 10.9 mm nationwide, the lowest in recent decades. As March to May approaches, the prevalence of intense heat is likely to persist, although pockets of Northeast and some other Indian regions may experience milder temperatures.

