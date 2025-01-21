Hardik Pandya Joins Plix as Brand Ambassador to Propel #ACVWeightLossKaBigBoss and #PlixLagaoBaalBadhao Campaigns

In a significant development, Plix, a leading plant-based nutrition and personal care brand, has announced the enlistment of cricket star Hardik Pandya as their brand ambassador. His role will highlight two key campaigns featuring Apple Cider Vinegar products and hair growth solutions.

Pandya, noted for his fitness and resilience on the cricket field, aligns with Plix's ethos of sustainable and effective nutrition. The emphasis is on making healthful, plant-powered products available to a wider Indian audience, catering to the needs of health enthusiasts.

The campaigns aim to tackle common lifestyle issues like managing weight and preventing hair loss. As Hardik Pandya endorses these health innovations, Plix continues to promote its core belief in clean and high-performance wellness solutions.

