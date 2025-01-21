Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Joins Plix as Brand Ambassador to Propel #ACVWeightLossKaBigBoss and #PlixLagaoBaalBadhao Campaigns

Hardik Pandya joins Plix as a brand ambassador, promoting their plant-based nutrition and personal care products. He will headline two campaigns focusing on weight loss and hair growth. Pandya's partnership reflects Plix's mission of sustainable, plant-based wellness solutions accessible to health-conscious individuals across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:20 IST
Hardik Pandya Joins Plix as Brand Ambassador to Propel #ACVWeightLossKaBigBoss and #PlixLagaoBaalBadhao Campaigns
Hardik Pandya
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Plix, a leading plant-based nutrition and personal care brand, has announced the enlistment of cricket star Hardik Pandya as their brand ambassador. His role will highlight two key campaigns featuring Apple Cider Vinegar products and hair growth solutions.

Pandya, noted for his fitness and resilience on the cricket field, aligns with Plix's ethos of sustainable and effective nutrition. The emphasis is on making healthful, plant-powered products available to a wider Indian audience, catering to the needs of health enthusiasts.

The campaigns aim to tackle common lifestyle issues like managing weight and preventing hair loss. As Hardik Pandya endorses these health innovations, Plix continues to promote its core belief in clean and high-performance wellness solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025