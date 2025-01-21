Chetu Foundation Brings Warmth to Noida with Winter Gear Drive

The Chetu Foundation, the philanthropic division of Chetu, wrapped up its Winter Gear Drive in Noida, India, providing essential items like blankets and coats to those in need. This initiative is part of their commitment to supporting local communities during the harsh winter months.

Across two events in December and January, Chetu team members distributed winter gear to individuals and families facing financial difficulties. The effort highlights the dedication of Chetu employees to making a tangible impact on local lives.

"Completing the Winter Gear Drive reinforces our commitment to supporting our local communities," remarked Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. The drive is part of broader efforts in disaster recovery, education, health, and humanitarian assistance.

