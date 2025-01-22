Left Menu

Garth Hudson: The Maestro Behind The Band's Timeless Tunes

Garth Hudson, legendary organist and multi-instrumentalist of rock group The Band, has died at 87. Known for his iconic contributions to songs like 'Chest Fever' and 'Ophelia,' Hudson was celebrated as a musical genius. His unique sound influenced rock, folk, blues, and the Americana genre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:20 IST
Garth Hudson, renowned organist and versatile musician, passed away at 87 in Woodstock, New York. His talent as a multi-instrumentalist significantly shaped the sound of The Band, a prominent rock group of the 1960s and 1970s.

Hudson's mastery of the Lowrey organ led to classic hits like 'Chest Fever' and 'Ophelia.' As the last surviving original member of The Band, his death marks the end of an era for the group renowned for its Americana influences.

Though the group's success waned after its initial run, Hudson's influence remains, showcased in collaborations with artists such as Norah Jones and John Hiatt. He leaves behind a legacy of innovation in rock music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

