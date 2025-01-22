Vibrant Showcases and Farewells: Key Highlights from the Globe of Entertainment

The Berlin Film Festival, a prominent date in the cinematic calendar, has unveiled its competition line-up for 2025 featuring Richard Linklater's project and a Ukrainian youth documentary, announced by the new director Tricia Tuttle.

Meanwhile, Vivendi's recent spin-offs, like Canal+ and Havas, need clearer strategies to convince investors of their worth, as the French conglomerate's total market value remains understated.

In other news, Bruce Dickinson competes in veteran fencing; Pharrell Williams opens Paris Fashion Week with a stunning Louvre show; and Garth Hudson, last surviving member of the iconic rock group the Band, dies at 87.

