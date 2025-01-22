Left Menu

Vibrant Showcases and Farewells: Key Highlights from the Globe of Entertainment

The Berlin Film Festival reveals its 2025 line-up, Vivendi faces challenges in strategy clarity, Bruce Dickinson showcases fencing skills, Pharrell Williams electrifies Paris Fashion Week at the Louvre, and rock legend Garth Hudson of the Band passes away at 87.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Berlin Film Festival, a prominent date in the cinematic calendar, has unveiled its competition line-up for 2025 featuring Richard Linklater's project and a Ukrainian youth documentary, announced by the new director Tricia Tuttle.

Meanwhile, Vivendi's recent spin-offs, like Canal+ and Havas, need clearer strategies to convince investors of their worth, as the French conglomerate's total market value remains understated.

In other news, Bruce Dickinson competes in veteran fencing; Pharrell Williams opens Paris Fashion Week with a stunning Louvre show; and Garth Hudson, last surviving member of the iconic rock group the Band, dies at 87.

(With inputs from agencies.)

