Explore the Wonders of Science at Science Centre Singapore

Science Centre Singapore offers a unique blend of engaging exhibits and interactive activities spanning astronomy, technology, and biology. Catering to all ages, the centre inspires curiosity through innovative experiences like Professor Crackitt's Mirror Maze and Space Explorers. Explore VR adventures or embark on puzzle-filled escapades while learning about scientific processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Science Centre Singapore delivers an exceptional fusion of learning and entertainment through its various exhibits and interactive activities. It caters to all ages, turning scientific principles into fascinating adventures.

One standout exhibit is Professor Crackitt's Light Fantastic Mirror Maze, where infinite reflections challenge visitors to assist the quirky professor in finding his pet parrot. Meanwhile, the Space Explorers exhibition uses virtual reality to bring the exploration of outer space alive, inspired by NASA missions.

Visitors also have the option of diving into themed Escape Rooms or marveling at the spectacle of live shows like the Energy Titans and Fire Tornado demonstrations. These events stretch the boundaries of conventional understanding with their compelling and visually striking presentations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

