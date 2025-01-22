Royals Triumphant: Prince Harry Wins Landmark Legal Battle Against Murdoch's Media Empire

In a landmark legal victory, Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit with Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group. The settlement includes an apology for unlawful activities involving the Sun, the first such concession by the media giant.

The legal battle centered on claims that journalists and private investigators carried out unlawful activities for News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun and the defunct News of the World, from 1996 to 2011. The closure of the News of the World followed revelations of a phone-hacking scandal.

The deal, hailed by Harry's legal team as a milestone, avoids a potentially lengthy trial. It also intensifies pressure on authorities to revisit the phone-hacking scandal, as the settlement reflects accountability for past actions. Prince Harry continues to pursue additional lawsuits against other British media groups.

