Minister Simelane Urges Action on Informal Settlements and Housing Development

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has called for an intensified, collaborative effort among the department’s entities and branches responsible for informal settlements to accelerate the upgrading programme and ensure the provision of essential services and adequate shelter for vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the inauguration of human settlements entities’ boards and councils in Kempton Park on Friday, Simelane emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to curb the proliferation of informal settlements, particularly in major cities and metropolitan areas.

Tackling Spatial Inequality and Housing Shortages

Simelane highlighted the lingering impact of colonialism and apartheid on spatial planning, which has left many South Africans living in poverty-stricken areas with inadequate access to economic opportunities, social services, and security of tenure. The department aims to address these challenges by delivering 237,000 housing units for households earning less than R3,500 per month, prioritizing well-located land near employment opportunities and public amenities.

The Minister also underscored the importance of Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing and Catalytic Projects, which integrate housing, transport, economic activities, and social services to promote sustainable urban development.

Ensuring Oversight and Collaboration

Simelane urged newly appointed board and council members to actively oversee and support housing initiatives to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure the development of sustainable human settlements and to transform the spatial legacy of apartheid. We must build an inclusive society in line with the priorities of the seventh administration,” she said.

She also called for the effective use of legislation and other available tools to restore dignity to historically disenfranchised communities.

Addressing Blocked Housing Projects

Acknowledging the challenge of stalled housing projects, Simelane stressed the need for stronger oversight and accountability mechanisms to resolve project backlogs and ensure timely housing delivery.

Expanding Access to Housing Finance

The Minister called for enhanced support for the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP), now known as the First Home Finance (FHF) Programme, to assist middle-income earners in accessing housing finance.

She noted that public awareness of the programme remains low, despite its potential to transform the property market and increase government participation in housing finance.

“It appears the programme has not been adequately marketed. Following my mention of it during the SONA debate, we received a surge in inquiries. The NHFC must ensure that FHF is effectively communicated to the public to help bridge the housing finance gap,” Simelane emphasized.

She concluded by reaffirming the department’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to improve housing access, enhance urban integration, and promote economic inclusion in human settlements across the country.