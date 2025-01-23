Left Menu

Colleen Hoover Steps Back Amidst Lively-Baldoni Legal Drama

Author Colleen Hoover deactivates Instagram as legal tensions rise between 'It Ends with Us' stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The controversy involves allegations of misconduct and subsequent lawsuits, with Hoover distancing herself from social media amidst the ongoing, unresolved dispute.

Updated: 23-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:50 IST

Image Credit: ANI
Renowned author Colleen Hoover has stepped away from social media, with her Instagram account going inactive on January 22, 2025. This decision follows the intensifying legal conflict between film stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from the adaptation of her novel 'It Ends with Us.'

The film, featuring Lively and Baldoni, was released in August 2024 and has since been overshadowed by allegations from Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct. Lively's claims surfaced in December 2024, leading to a public display of support from Hoover on Instagram.

Blake Lively alleged misconduct by Baldoni during the film's production and claimed that he retaliated with a smear campaign. Subsequently, Baldoni initiated a USD 250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, and the legal battle has continued to escalate with further allegations and counterclaims from both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

