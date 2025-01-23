Colleen Hoover Steps Back Amidst Lively-Baldoni Legal Drama
Author Colleen Hoover deactivates Instagram as legal tensions rise between 'It Ends with Us' stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The controversy involves allegations of misconduct and subsequent lawsuits, with Hoover distancing herself from social media amidst the ongoing, unresolved dispute.
- Country:
- United States
Renowned author Colleen Hoover has stepped away from social media, with her Instagram account going inactive on January 22, 2025. This decision follows the intensifying legal conflict between film stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from the adaptation of her novel 'It Ends with Us.'
The film, featuring Lively and Baldoni, was released in August 2024 and has since been overshadowed by allegations from Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct. Lively's claims surfaced in December 2024, leading to a public display of support from Hoover on Instagram.
Blake Lively alleged misconduct by Baldoni during the film's production and claimed that he retaliated with a smear campaign. Subsequently, Baldoni initiated a USD 250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, and the legal battle has continued to escalate with further allegations and counterclaims from both parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Defamatory Social Media Page in Jammu and Kashmir
Social Media Stunt Lands Delhi Man in Custody
Aubrey Plaza's Grieving Silence on Social Media
Social Media Resonates with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh at Maha Kumbh 2025
Aubrey Plaza Mourns: Social Media Silence Following Jeff Baena's Tragic Passing