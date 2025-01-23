Oscars 2025: 'Anuja' Shines in Best Live Action Short Category

'Anuja,' a poignant short film set in New Delhi, has earned an Academy Award nomination in the Live Action Short category. The film, produced by Hollywood icons Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga, tells the story of a nine-year-old girl facing a critical decision about her future.

The film's narrative centers on Anuja, who must choose between pursuing her education or joining her sister in factory work. This decision promises to shape their futures profoundly. The film stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, with Monga as executive producer, and Kaling also taking on a significant production role.

The nomination is a testament to the film's universal themes of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. 'Anuja' not only highlights pressing issues such as education and child labor rights but also celebrates the indomitable spirit of young children, as commented by the producer, who praised the film's ability to transcend borders and spark meaningful global conversations.

