Mindy Kaling Sparkles on Hollywood Walk of Fame with Historic Honor

Mindy Kaling, renowned actress and producer, celebrated her induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a milestone as the first South Asian woman to receive this honor. Accompanied by close friends and family, including BJ Novak, Kaling expressed gratitude and pride, highlighting her ambition to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:39 IST
Mindy Kaling (Photo/Instagram/@mindykaling). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress, producer, and writer Mindy Kaling has etched her name in Hollywood history as she was honored with a star on the prestigious Walk of Fame. The event, celebrating her significant contributions to the entertainment industry, was graced by Kaling's close associates, friends, and family, prominently including her ex-boyfriend, BJ Novak.

On the following Thursday, Kaling took to Instagram, expressing her heartfelt thanks and excitement. She shared captivating images of the occasion, describing it as one of the most memorable days of her life, surrounded by her beloved friends and family, as she received the star in a 'surreal and humbling experience.'

Highlighting her historic achievement, Kaling acknowledged being the first South Asian woman to receive a star, expressing her pride in her heritage and her desire to pave the way for future South Asian stars. Despite her children's absence at the event, Kaling's relationship with Novak, who spoke at the ceremony and holds a special bond as 'godparent' to her children, continues to intrigue fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

