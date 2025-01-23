Charli XCX Dominates BRIT Awards Nominations with Beatles in the Mix
Charli XCX leads the BRIT Awards nominations with her album 'Brat' inspiring cultural trends. She competes in several categories, including artist of the year. The Beatles receive their first nomination since 1977 for their song 'Now And Then'. The awards will have gender-neutral categories.
Charli XCX has swept the BRIT Awards nominations, securing five nods amid a stellar lineup. Her album 'Brat', which became a cultural sensation last summer, is up for album of the year. Her track 'Guess', featuring Billie Eilish, contends for song of the year, adding to her impressive haul.
Meanwhile, the iconic Beatles received a nomination in the song of the year category with 'Now And Then', marking their first recognition at the BRIT Awards since 1977. This single is touted as the last Beatles track, featuring John Luka on vocals, with contributions from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the late George Harrison, creatively merging historical and modern elements using AI technology.
In response to controversy over the gender imbalance in the previous year's nominations, the 2024 BRIT Awards will feature gender-neutral categories, doubling the list of nominees for artist of the year. Among the contenders in the international artist category are stars like Beyonce and Taylor Swift, showcasing the diverse talent in today's music scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SAG Awards Spotlight: 'Wicked' Dominates Film Nominations
Wicked Steals the Spotlight at 31st SAG Awards Nominations
Wildfires Ignite Delay: 97th Academy Awards Nominations Postponed
Bombay High Court Dismisses Shiv Sena's Petition Over MLC Nominations
SAG Awards Nominations Highlight 'Wicked' as Oscar Contender