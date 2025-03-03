Rishabh Pant's Incredible Journey: From Near-Death to Laureus Nominations

Rishabh Pant's remarkable journey from a life-threatening car crash to the cricketing heights has earned him a nomination for the prestigious Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award. As the world celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Laureus Sports Awards, Pant stands as a proud representative of both India and cricket on this global stage.

The nominees for the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, determined by global sports media votes, will be revealed in a grand ceremony on April 21 in Madrid, Spain. The event not only celebrates the athletic achievements of 2024 but also commemorates the finest sporting moments since the awards' inception in 2000. Pant's tale, which reads more like a cinematic script, began with a near-fatal crash in December 2020.

Following 629 challenging days of recovery, Pant marked his official return to Test cricket with a match-winning century against Bangladesh. Now shortlisted alongside sports icons like Rebeca Andrade, Lara Gut-Behrami, and others, Pant's nomination is a testament to his grit and inspiration. Yuvraj Singh, a Laureus Ambassador, lauded Pant's persistent positivity, demonstrating how maintaining a hopeful mindset is crucial for athletes overcoming adversities. Pant's comeback symbolizes hope, determination, and the power of the human spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)