Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien to Host as 'Emilia Perez' Leads Nominations
The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre. It will be streamed live on JioHotstar and Star Movies in India. Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony. 'Emilia Perez' leads with 13 nominations, followed by 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist' with 10 each.
The 97th edition of the Academy Awards is set to captivate global audiences as it unfolds on March 3, 2025, at the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Streamed live in India on JioHotstar and also airing on Star Movies, this prestigious event promises to celebrate the finest global cinematic achievements.
In an exciting development, comedian and former late-night television host Conan O'Brien will take the stage as host for the first time, adding his unique flair to this significant night in the entertainment industry. As one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood, the Oscars highlight outstanding contributions in film.
This year, Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Perez," a Spanish-language film produced in France, leads the nominations with an impressive 13 nods. Competing closely are 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist,' each securing 10 nominations, alongside other noteworthy contenders like 'Anora,' 'Conclave,' and 'A Complete Unknown.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
