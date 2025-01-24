Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar's Mumbai Flat Sells for Impressive Profit

Bollywood luminary Akshay Kumar has successfully sold his luxury apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, reinforcing the growth in the city's real estate market. The transaction, valued at Rs 4.25 crore, was confirmed by property consultant Square Yards on Friday.

According to the consultant, Kumar initially acquired the apartment in November 2017 for Rs 2.38 crore, signifying a remarkable 78% appreciation over nearly six years. The apartment is part of Sky City, a prestigious development by Oberoi Realty, spread across an expansive 25-acre plot.

The apartment features a substantial carpet area of 1,073 square feet along with two dedicated parking spaces. The deal included a stamp duty fee of Rs 25.5 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000, emphasizing the substantial investment in Mumbai's thriving property sector.

