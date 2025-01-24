Left Menu

Shivshankar Menon on Hostile Equilibrium: India-Pakistan Dynamics

Former NSA Shivshankar Menon discusses the intentional 'controlled hostility' between India and Pakistan, serving the ruling elites of both nations, at the Kerala Literature Festival. He considers Pakistan a state still forming its identity and states that internationally, the world is not multipolar but confused.

Updated: 24-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:40 IST
Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon commented on the sustained 'controlled hostility' between India and Pakistan, suggesting it benefits the political elites on both sides. Menon depicted Pakistan as a young state struggling with its emerging national identity.

He argued that India's foreign policy towards Pakistan is inconsistent, largely influenced by domestic politics. Menon reflected on the 2003 ceasefire, emphasizing the intentional equilibrium maintained by both nations, even as peace prevails on the Line of Control.

Expanding on global geopolitics, Menon refuted the notion of a multipolar world, asserting the U.S. as the sole military superpower. He stressed the lack of an international order and stated that the world is in a transitional phase of 'confusion'.

