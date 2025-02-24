Left Menu

Czech PM Urges EU to Rethink Defense Funding Amid Shifts in Geopolitics

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala urges Europe to utilize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's military support and relax fiscal policies to increase defense spending. Fiala advocates increasing Czech defense spending to 3% of GDP, reflecting on the necessity of a strong Europe against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant announcement on Monday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called upon Europe to allocate funds from frozen Russian assets towards bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities. He further emphasized the need for relaxing fiscal policies to enhance defense expenditure.

Fiala underscored the urgency by stating that Czech defense spending must rise to 3% of the gross domestic product within a few years, a reflection of the evolving geopolitical reality. The U.S., under the former President Donald Trump, had shifted its foreign policy focus, highlighting the necessity for Europe to strengthen itself against potential threats.

The Prime Minister advocated leveraging 93 billion euros from post-COVID recovery funds for defense and infrastructure. As the EU faces new challenges, revising the Green Deal and deregulating are seen as pivotal steps for Europe to remain competitive and secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

