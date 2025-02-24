Czech PM Urges EU to Rethink Defense Funding Amid Shifts in Geopolitics

In a significant announcement on Monday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called upon Europe to allocate funds from frozen Russian assets towards bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities. He further emphasized the need for relaxing fiscal policies to enhance defense expenditure.

Fiala underscored the urgency by stating that Czech defense spending must rise to 3% of the gross domestic product within a few years, a reflection of the evolving geopolitical reality. The U.S., under the former President Donald Trump, had shifted its foreign policy focus, highlighting the necessity for Europe to strengthen itself against potential threats.

The Prime Minister advocated leveraging 93 billion euros from post-COVID recovery funds for defense and infrastructure. As the EU faces new challenges, revising the Green Deal and deregulating are seen as pivotal steps for Europe to remain competitive and secure.

