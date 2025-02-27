South Africa and EU Strengthen Ties on Global Geopolitics and Economic Cooperation

The South African Cabinet has welcomed the European Union’s (EU) support for the country’s stance on global geopolitical issues and its priorities as the incoming Chair of the Group of 20 (G20).

This endorsement follows the successful 16th Ministerial Political Dialogue between South Africa and the EU, which was held in Cape Town on 19 February 2025. The discussions reinforced the strong bilateral relationship and common interests between the two partners.

Commitment to Multilateralism and UN Reform

Addressing a post-Cabinet briefing in Cape Town, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, emphasized that the dialogue provided an opportunity for both parties to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, a rules-based international order, and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

The discussions also highlighted the urgent need to reform the UN Security Council, with both sides agreeing that reforms should make the body more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, democratic, and accountable.

Cooperation on Global and Regional Challenges

The EU and South Africa explored ways to enhance cooperation in multilateral and regional platforms, particularly in human rights, sustainable development, and climate change mitigation.

A key focus of the dialogue was economic cooperation, particularly in sustainable value chains and critical raw materials. Both sides committed to increasing their efforts in these areas to enhance economic security, competitiveness, and decarbonization strategies.

Preparations for Upcoming EU-South Africa Summit

The ministerial dialogue also served as a preparatory platform for the upcoming EU-South Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in South Africa on 13 March 2025. The summit will address several critical issues, including:

Strengthening economic relations between the EU and South Africa

Advancing a just energy transition

Enhancing security and defense cooperation

Promoting sustainable and resilient supply chains

Deepening multilateral engagement

The EU remains South Africa’s leading source of foreign direct investment, while South Africa continues to be the EU’s largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Strengthening EU-Africa Relations

In addition to bilateral discussions, the meeting underscored the importance of holding the EU-African Union (AU) Ministerial Meeting and Summit in 2025. Both sides acknowledged the need to further strengthen EU-Africa relations, particularly in areas of economic cooperation, peace, security, and sustainable development.

The 16th Ministerial Political Dialogue reaffirmed the strong and strategic partnership between South Africa and the EU, setting the stage for deeper collaboration on global and regional priorities in the coming years.