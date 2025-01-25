Left Menu

Revitalizing India's Tourism: A Call for Collective Action

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasizes the need for governmental support to revitalize India's tourism sector, urging reforms to bridge infrastructure gaps and promote the nation's diverse cultural and natural attractions. Despite potential, foreign tourist arrivals remain below pre-COVID levels, highlighting a need for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:35 IST
Revitalizing India's Tourism: A Call for Collective Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong appeal for actionable support, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Indian government's approach to the tourism and hospitality sector. On National Tourism Day, he underscored the urgent need for a collective effort to reform the industry, addressing infrastructure gaps and promoting inbound tourism aggressively.

Kharge highlighted India's unmatched diversity—its array of ancient monuments, culinary traditions, and multifaceted cultures—that make the country a potentially leading global travel destination. Yet, he pointed out that India's tourism industry remains underutilized, with foreign tourist arrivals falling short of pre-pandemic figures.

The Congress president expressed deep concern over the situation, especially in light of the Central government's stated commitment to revitalizing this crucial economic sector. He called for immediate attention and an integrated strategy to unlock the sector's full potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025