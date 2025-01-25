Revitalizing India's Tourism: A Call for Collective Action

In a strong appeal for actionable support, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Indian government's approach to the tourism and hospitality sector. On National Tourism Day, he underscored the urgent need for a collective effort to reform the industry, addressing infrastructure gaps and promoting inbound tourism aggressively.

Kharge highlighted India's unmatched diversity—its array of ancient monuments, culinary traditions, and multifaceted cultures—that make the country a potentially leading global travel destination. Yet, he pointed out that India's tourism industry remains underutilized, with foreign tourist arrivals falling short of pre-pandemic figures.

The Congress president expressed deep concern over the situation, especially in light of the Central government's stated commitment to revitalizing this crucial economic sector. He called for immediate attention and an integrated strategy to unlock the sector's full potential.

